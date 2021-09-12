Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 2,958 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of LAZR opened at $16.50 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.