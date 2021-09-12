Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 975 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stride by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stride by 47.5% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

