Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $29,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,528. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

