Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

PLAY opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

