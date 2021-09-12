David Keith Hartsfield Sells 4,083 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

