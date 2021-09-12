DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Trading Down 4.1%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.77 and last traded at $123.77. Approximately 5,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 673,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.09.
DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14.
In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
