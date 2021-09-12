DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Trading Down 4.1%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.77 and last traded at $123.77. Approximately 5,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 673,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.09.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

