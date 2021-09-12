DCM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,687 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KW. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

