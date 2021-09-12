DCM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

