DCM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE AEVA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.