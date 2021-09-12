DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

