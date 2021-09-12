DCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,184,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

