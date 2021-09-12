Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $80,233.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00159573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00044347 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.