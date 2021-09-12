Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $2,365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK opened at $415.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.26. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $198.60 and a twelve month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

