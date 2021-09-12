Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Cap of $70.34 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $70.34 million and $2.40 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00075004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00181835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.54 or 1.00054966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.85 or 0.07294622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00929520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

