Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $66.98 million and $2.77 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00180709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.50 or 1.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.30 or 0.00954788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.69 or 0.07071856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.