DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $2,028.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00032135 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00026181 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,558,542 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

