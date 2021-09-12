Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Aigen Investment Management LP’s Largest Position

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1,077.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,503 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 3.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,100. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $210.18 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.09 and its 200-day moving average is $363.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

