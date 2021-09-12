DeFi Bids (BID) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $423.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $426,519.00 and approximately $423.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00062155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00163496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044437 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,725,810 coins and its circulating supply is 22,855,852 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

