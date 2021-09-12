Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,464,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,994,000 after buying an additional 103,995 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

