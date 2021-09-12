Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $8.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.51 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $28.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.12 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

