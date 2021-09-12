DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DNACF opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. DeNA has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.59.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

