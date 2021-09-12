Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director David Daniel Cates Sells 640,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at C$932,920.25.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Several research analysts have commented on DML shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.11.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

