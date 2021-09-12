DePay Market Capitalization Hits $2.83 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $42,114.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002950 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00074933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00131537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00183773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.07310440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,824.02 or 0.99812896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00968563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003044 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

