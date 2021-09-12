DerivaDAO Price Tops $7.09 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $184.89 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00015393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00130549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00187299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.40 or 0.07331188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,021.52 or 0.99986040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.44 or 0.00933006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003007 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

