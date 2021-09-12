Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.16. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.