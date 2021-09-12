Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 155.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

