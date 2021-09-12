Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

