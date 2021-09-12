Digiwage Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $29,804.06 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

