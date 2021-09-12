Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $6,251,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 151.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 57,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 408.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $210.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

