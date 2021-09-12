Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,101. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.63. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$350.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIV. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

