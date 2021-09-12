Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $218.05 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

