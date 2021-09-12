Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $61.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLMAF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

