DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DV. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

DV stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

