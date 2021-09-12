DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DV. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.
DV stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
