Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Sells $26,001,093.50 in Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 75.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

