Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,757,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

