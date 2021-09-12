Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.08 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,729 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,876,400 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

