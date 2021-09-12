Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

