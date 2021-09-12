Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,179 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USNA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,290 shares of company stock worth $418,924. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

