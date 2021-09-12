Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.13 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $112.55 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

