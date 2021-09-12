Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.62.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.20. 2,391,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.