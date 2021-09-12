DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $285.52 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

