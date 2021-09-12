Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 5.8%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 52,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,164,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.