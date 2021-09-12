Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 5.8%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 52,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,164,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

