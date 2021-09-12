e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.