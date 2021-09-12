Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Down to $51.95

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.95, but opened at $50.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

