Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report $150.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.30 million to $151.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $607.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.40 million to $613.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $695.89 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 402,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.