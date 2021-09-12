Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stake Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $207,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $47.70 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

