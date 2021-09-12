Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.25

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 50608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECHO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 68,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 102,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.