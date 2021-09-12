EDUCare Market Capitalization Hits $4.62 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00159872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043157 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

