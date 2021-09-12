Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ELMS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ELMS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 456,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

