Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.95. 679,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,481. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

